Big Boost For Automatic Fee Collection Door Desi Makers | India News

NEW DELHI: Indian Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) door manufacturers will not need to go to any other country for certification of the contactless system, which can be installed in subway stations and on buses for fare collection to through the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) or debit and credit cards.

In a tweet, Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary DS Mishra said that Bengaluru-based Fime India has obtained EMVCo accreditation for the doors from the AFC. EVMCo is the global technical body that facilitates the global interoperability of secure payment transactions by managing and evolving EVM specifications. Mishra said it took a year and a half to get the “test bed and grades.”

This authorization to a company based in India will be a huge boost for AFC manufacturers as they can now apply for approval in the country. Fime is based in France. “Bharat Electronics Ltd is developing a large number of AFC manufacturers in the SME sector. This ease of obtaining Fime India accreditation will drive new products, with the ease of accreditation in India, to the market. After serving our local demand, we will become exporters of this product in a few years, ”Mishra told TOI.

