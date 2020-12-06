AAP to support Bharat Bandh called by farmers: Delhi CM Kejriwal – delhi news

Opinion

Delhi Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would support the Bharat Bandh announced by farmers groups on Tuesday to protest against the three controversial farm laws.

“The AAP would support the Bharat Bandh convened by farmer groups on December 8. AAP volunteers would also join farmers in peaceful protests across the country that day. It is a call to the citizens of India to support the farmers, ”Kejriwal, who is also the national coordinator of the AAP, said in a tweet.

Kejriwal’s statement of support for the unrest comes on a day when the Union’s Minister of State for Agriculture, Kailash Choudhary, reiterated that all three laws were in favor of farmers and were unlikely to be repealed, as has been the demand of farmers. He added that if necessary, the government will make some changes to the laws to take into account the wishes of agitators.

Farmers protest against the Agricultural Products Trade and Trade (Promotion and Facilitation) Act of 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Guarantee and Agricultural Services of 2020, and the Essential Products (Amendment) Act of 2020. 2020, enacted by Parliament in September. All three laws seek to open agricultural trade.

The AAP had voted against all three laws in both Houses of Parliament.

Later that day, several AAP leaders intervened.

AAP leader and Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said all party volunteers and workers will take part in the strike to support farmers.

“This is not just the farmers’ struggle, but the struggle of all compatriots. India is an agricultural country and if the farmers are not happy, the country suffers. I call on everyone to join the protest, ”Rai said.

AAP Lok Sabha MP from Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, said: “We will do everything we can to support farmers in the national strike on December 8th. This strike is not political. It’s about farmers, their land and their livelihoods. It concerns the whole nation. I urge everyone to support the farmers. The central government has been holding meeting after meeting for the past few days with top ministers, but they have been unable to resolve the problem. Solving the problem requires political will and good intentions.

Farmers have said they would occupy the toll plazas on December 8, the day of Bharat Bandh, if their demands to repeal agricultural laws are not met. They demand that a special session of Parliament be called to repeal the laws. Thousands of farmers have gathered on the Delhi borders with Haryana and UP to protest against the laws and their representatives have held several rounds of talks with the central government. The next talks are scheduled for December 9.