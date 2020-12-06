13 Arrested At London Kisaan Rally As Congressional Supporters Also Show Up And Host Their Own Rally | India News
Thirteen people were arrested at a large kisaan car rally held in London on Sunday when thousands of people of Indian origin, mainly British Sikhs, came to the High Commission of India to show solidarity with the farmers who are agitating in India.
Around 35 cars took part in a smaller Kisaan car rally, which was held at the same time at the same location in front of the House of India, organized by the United Kingdom’s Indian Overseas Congress (IOC).
In the main rally, organized by the Federation of Sikh Organizations, hundreds of people marched through Aldwych in a convoy of cars and trucks waving flags and honking their horns, while thousands more turned up on foot to chant slogans.
The Metropolitan Police said that 13 arrests were all made for violating Covid regulations, but that four people were arrested after they provided police with their contact details and were fined. The other nine remained in custody Sunday night.
Police spoke with three teens who were seen firing fireworks into a crowd and their fireworks were confiscated.
Vishwesh Negi, Minister of Politics, Press and Information, India High Commissioner, said the High Commissioner had been notified that permission had been requested from the Metropolitan Police to pass in front of a protest involving some 40 vehicles.
“At the end, about 700 vehicles participated in the rally,” he said. “Protesters gathered in large numbers between 3,500 and 4,000 in front of the High Commission, disobeying the rules of social distancing during a pandemic,” he said. “The police had given a specific warning against a gathering of more than 30 people. The police eventually eliminated the crowd. We were able to see that some violent people were arrested. As expected, it soon became clear that the meeting was led by anti-India separatists who had seized the opportunity of the agricultural protests in India to ostensibly back the farmers in India, but seized the opportunity to pursue their own anti-India agenda. ” He added that the High Commission would coordinate with the UK authorities to find out how a gathering of thousands of people could take place without specific permission.
Commander Paul Brogden said: “I would like to thank the officers who watched over this protest under very challenging circumstances, and the Londoners for their patience following the disruption of traffic caused by the number of attendees. We had issued a reminder urging those planning to attend to reconsider, but unfortunately several people decided not to take that advice. A proportionate policing plan was put in place.
“I would like to remind everyone that the capital remains in the middle of a pandemic; It is vital that we all play our part in the fight against Covid-19.
“If you attend a meeting that violates the rules, you may be committing a crime.”
UK IOC supporters drove from Hounslow to Aldwych and then got out of their vehicles and stood in front of India House, barely differentiated from the main rally, holding signs reading ‘We support our farmers’. We are farmers, not terrorists. There are no farmers without food. ‘
Gurminder Randhawa, UK IOC Senior Vice President, said: “We wanted to show solidarity with farmers in India, so we organized our own protest. This was apart from the big protest. We want whatever farmers want.”
“The protest against the agrarian reform bills in India is part of a democratic process. The Government of India is in talks with the protesters which are still ongoing. It is an internal problem of India,” Negi said. “Over the past few days, the High Commission has briefed relevant UK Government stakeholders in detail on the key features of the pioneering agricultural sector reforms initiated by the Government of India. The fact that currently the Government of the India has contacted farmers’ organizations in India to address any concerns it is part of the democratic decision-making process and exemplifies the spirit of responsive governance in India, “he added.
