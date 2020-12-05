World Soil Day 2020: theme, meaning and history

Opinion

Every year, December 5 is celebrated as World Soil Day to draw people’s attention and attention to the importance of healthy soil, as well as to emphasize the importance of sustainable management of soil resources. In 2019, the day was celebrated in more than 100 countries through 560 events.

Here is everything you need to know about World Soil Day:

World Soil Day 2020

The theme for World Soil Day 2020, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) campaign, is “Keep the soil alive, protect soil biodiversity.” By encouraging people around the world to participate in proactively improving soil health, the campaign aims to combat the loss of soil biodiversity. If soil fertility is not ensured, it could threaten the world’s food supply and thus food security. Therefore, according to the FAO, the campaign aims to raise awareness of the importance of maintaining healthy ecosystems by addressing the growing challenges in soil management, fighting against the loss of soil biodiversity, and encouraging governments, organizations, communities and individuals of all the world.

History of World Soil Day

World Soil Day became an international day after the International Union for Soil Sciences (IUSS) recommended it in 2002. Under the leadership of Thailand and within the framework of the Global Soil Partnership, FAO supported the formal establishment of World Soil Day. The FAO Conference unanimously approved World Soil Day in June 2013. It even requested its official adoption at the 68th General Assembly of the United Nations. As a result, in December 2013, the UN General Assembly responded by designating December 5, 2014 as the first official World Soil Day.

The day also corresponds to the official birthday of King Bhumibol Adulyadej of Thailand, who had officially sanctioned the event. In 2016, this day was officially recognized in memory and with respect to the monarch after he passed away in October 2016 serving as head of state for seven years.