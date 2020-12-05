India Top Headlines

UP Becomes First State to Test Covid-19 Over Rs 2 Crore | India News

LUCK: Uttar Pradesh has become the first state to have tested more than two million million samples for Covid-19, Additional Chief Secretary for Health and Medicine Amit Mohan Prasad said on Saturday.

“No state has done that many tests thus far. 1,66,938 samples were tested yesterday, while a total of 21,028,312 samples have been tested statewide so far,” Prasad said.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has reported 29 deaths and 325 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry on Saturday. According to the Union Ministry of Health, the state also recorded 2,247 recoveries during this period.

Up to 22,665 active cases of Covid-19 have been reported and 5,20,637 people have recovered so far, according to the Union Ministry of Health on Saturday.

Times of India