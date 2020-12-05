UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric says farmers ‘have the right to peacefully demonstrate’

Opinion

People have the right to demonstrate peacefully and the authorities should allow them to do so, said the spokesman for the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, of the protests by farmers in India.

India has called the statements by foreign leaders about the farmers’ protests “misinformed” and “unjustified”, as the matter concerned the internal affairs of a democratic country.

“On the question of India, what I would tell you is that what I have told others in raising these issues is that people have the right to demonstrate peacefully and the authorities must allow them to do so,” Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the Secretary General said Friday.

Dujarric was answering a question about the farmers’ protest in India.

In response to comments from foreign leaders, Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said on Tuesday: “We have seen some misinformed comments related to Indian farmers. Such comments are unjustified, especially when they refer to the internal affairs of a democratic country. ”

In a concise message, the ministry added that “it is also better that diplomatic talks are not misrepresented for political purposes.”

On Friday, India summoned the Canadian High Commissioner and told him that the comments made by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and others in his cabinet about the farmers’ protest constituted “unacceptable interference” in the country’s internal affairs and that these actions If they continue, there will be a “seriously damaging” impact on bilateral relations.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and several other states have been protesting for the past nine days on the borders of Delhi against three agricultural laws. Calling these laws “anti-farmer,” these farmers claim that recently enacted legislation would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them “at the mercy” of large corporations.

However, the government has argued that the new laws will provide farmers with better opportunities and usher in new technologies in agriculture. The government and farmers’ unions are scheduled to hold the fifth round of talks on the new farm laws on Saturday.