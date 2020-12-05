India Top Headlines

Tomar calls on peasant leaders to ask protesting elders and children to go home | India News

NEW DELHI: During the fifth round of talks on farm laws, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday called on farmer leaders to call on older people and children at protest sites to leave to home.

The agitation of farmers on the borders of Delhi and the national capital entered the tenth day today with large numbers of farmers gathering in and around the national capital to protest against the three agricultural laws. Many old people and children have also joined the farmers in their agitation.

“I appeal to all of you to kindly ask the elderly and children at the protest site to go home,” Tomar said while asking the farmer leaders present at the meeting on agricultural laws.

The peasant leaders did not accept the minister’s request and said: “We have supplies for a year. We have been traveling for the last few days. If the government wants us to stay on the road, we have no problem.” We will not take the path of non-violence. The Intelligence Office will inform you of what we are doing at the protest site. ”

“We do not want business agriculture. The government will benefit from this law and not the farmer,” they added.

Threatening to leave the meeting with the government, the leaders said: “The government should make a decision on our demands. Otherwise, we will leave the meeting.”

A written reply to the minutes of the last meeting was given to the farmers after the farmers’ representatives asked the Government for a timely written reply.

Tomar and Union Minister of Food and Railways Piyush Goyal are leading the talks with farmers’ groups.

Before the talks at Vigyan Bhawan, top leaders, including Union Interior Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, and other ministers met and briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On December 3, farmers held the fourth round of talks with the Center and said the government had talked about introducing some amendments to the farm laws. In the fourth round of the meeting, peasant leaders suggested that the government hold a special session of Parliament and sought the abolition of the three agricultural laws.

Meanwhile, protesting farmers had called for a nationwide lockdown on December 8.

Farmers protest against the Agricultural Products Trade and Trade (Promotion and Facilitation) Act of 2020, the Farmers’ Agreement (Empowerment and Protection) on Price Guarantee and the Agricultural Services Act of 2020 and the Essential Products Act (Amendment ) of 2020.

Times of India