Stan Swamy receives straw, straw in jail, files new petition to search his purse

Advocate for activist Stan Swamy, charged in the case of links between Elgar Parishad and the Maoists, told a special court here on Friday that Taloja jail authorities have given Swamy a straw and a sip.

Swamy, 83, submitted three new requests on Friday seeking instructions to the National Investigative Agency (NIA) to return her purse, a copy of her hard drive and an instruction not to transfer it from Taloja jail.

Swamy said he fears that he will be transferred from Taloja prison near here in Navi Mumbai.

Swamy, who suffers from various health problems, including Parkinson’s disease, was arrested on October 8 by the NIA.

Last month, he had filed a request for the NIA to return the straw and straw that they allegedly seized from him at the time of his arrest.

However, the NIA told the court last month that it had not confiscated a straw and a sip from Swamy and that therefore there was no possibility of returning those items to her.

Swamy then submitted a request asking jail authorities for instructions to provide him with a straw, a sip and winter clothes.

On November 26, the NIA special court ordered the superintendent of the jail to submit his response to the request.

On Friday, Swami’s lawyer, Sharif Shaikh, told the Kothalikar NIA special judge that the prison authorities had provided Swamy with straw, straw and winter clothes.

Swamy was also released on medical bail.

The court had requested a report from Taloja prison on his state of health.

On Friday, jail authorities told the court they needed time to present the report, after which the court released the matter for a further hearing on December 10. The court said it would also hear the three new applications filed by Swamy on December 10. Attorney Prakash Shetty told the court that the agency does not have any items belonging to Swamy.

According to NIA, Swamy was involved in the activities of the banned PCI (Maoist).