salim-ali-nature-contest-will-take-place-on-sunday

Opinion

New Delhi Wildlife and nature enthusiasts from around the world will once again have the opportunity to put their skills to the test in the second edition of the Salim Ali Nature Quiz on Sunday. The questionnaire, which will take place online for an hour starting at 5 pm, will be open to everyone, without the need to register in advance. An initiative of the DelhiBird Foundation, the questionnaire can have up to 1,000 participants.

From a pair of telescopes (a small high-powered portable telescope), the grand prize, to a resort vacation in Dehradun, coffee table books, harnesses, mugs, jars, pens, pocket guides, and Sanctuary Asia subscriptions , the first 50 winners will get various prizes.

The event is named after the renowned ornithologist Salim Ali, also known as the Birdman of India.

DelhiBird is one of the oldest Birding Clubs based in Delhi with around 75,000 members worldwide. The foundation has organized nature contests every year since 1999. Until last year, contests were held outdoors. The first online edition of the questionnaire, in which 1,200 people participated, was launched this July with the Covid-19 pandemic in mind.

“This questionnaire is a family event and all members of a family can participate with a single entry. There is no pre-registration or age limit. From children to the elderly, all members of a family can participate and put their skills to the test. To participate, enthusiasts can simply log in real-time to Zoom or Facebook (links are below) where the quiz will be broadcast live, ”said Nikhil Devesar, founder of DelhiBird.

The rules will be displayed once the participants log in. There will be multiple options for each question and participants will have 20 seconds to select the correct answer, he said.

“The faster you guess, the more points you get. There will be a total of five rounds with 10 questions each. The entire exercise will be transparent and will take place in real time. The winners will be announced in real time. We will send the gifts to the winners via courier ”, said Devasar.

A team of three club members will coordinate the questionnaire.

Bikram Grewal, a Delhi-based ornithologist and author who will be the test master, said: “This time, the test will also have a section based on the great birdman Salim Ali. We have formalized the questionnaire with a greater variety of questions that revolve around all kinds of creatures including birds, mammals, trees, reptiles, conservationists, flora and fauna, among others ”.

To join the questionnaire, participants can log into the Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82482881236 or zoom.us.

The quiz will be streamed live on Facebook pages, including @delhibird – The Indian Bird Network @earlybirdindia, @ZEISSNatureIndia, @sanctuaryasiapage, @wwfindia, @WCTIndia, @DeccanBirders, @delhibirdfoundation

For more details, log in to https://delhibirdfoundation.org