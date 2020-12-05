India Top Headlines

PM Modi meets with senior ministers ahead of talks with farmers | India News

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting with Union ministers on Saturday ahead of the Center’s talks with farmers protesting the new farm laws.

Union Interior Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar attended the meeting at Prime Minister Modi’s residence.

On Thursday, talks between the Union government and farmer representatives in Vigyan Bhavan reached no conclusion, although the Center softened its stance on some demands. Another round of talks with farmers is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday.

Farmers are demanding the repeal of the three agricultural laws passed by Parliament in September.

However, the government maintains that the new laws will provide farmers with better opportunities. He has also accused opposition parties of “cheating” farmers.

(With inputs from agencies)

