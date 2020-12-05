India Top Headlines

Pakistani Rangers Open Fire on Outposts and Villages in J & K’s Kathua District | India News

JAMMU: Pakistani Rangers opened fire on outposts and villages along the international border in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said Saturday.

The shooting from the other side of the border began at around 9.50 pm on Friday in the area of ​​the Pansar border post in the Hiranagar sector, prompting strong and effective retaliation by the Border Security Force (BSF). they said.

Officials said the shooting between the two sides continued until 3.35am, but there were no reports of damage on the Indian side.

Pakistani troops also fired for a few minutes in the Gurnam and Karol Krishna border areas, they said.

