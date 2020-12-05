modi-will-lay-the-first-stone-of-the-new-parliament-building-on-december-10

Opinion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the new Parliament building on December 10, Lok Sabha Chairman Om Birla announced in New Delhi on Saturday, minutes after meeting the prime minister to formally invite him.

The new 64,500-square-meter building will replace the existing 93-year-old house of parliament and will be built at an estimated cost of 971 million rupees, Birla announced, calling the proposed complex a prime example of “Atmanirbhar Bharat,” a flagship initiative. of the Modi government. The president and the government led by the ruling Bharatiya Janata party are hopeful of inaugurating the building in 2022 when India celebrates its 75th year of independence.

The new Parliament building is part of the Central View redevelopment project, which also involves the construction of a common Central Secretariat alongside the residences of the Prime Minister and Vice President, and a renovation of the 3 km long Rajpath, from Rashtrapati Bhavan to the Gateway of India. . The new triangular Parliament building will house a total of 1,224 MPs, 888 in the Lok Sabha and 384 in the Upper House, with 55% more seating capacity than the current strength of Parliament, which could be used if the two Houses are expanded in the future. Currently, Lok Sabha has an authorized force of 543 members and Rajya Sabha 245.

A new office complex for all MPs will also replace Shram Shakti Bhawan and Transport Bhawan, right next to Parliament.

“The new building will show the cultural diversity of the country. Hopefully, in the 75th year of independence, the Parliament session will take place in the new building, ”Birla said, adding that the construction of the earthquake-resistant structure would involve 2,000 workers directly and another 9,000 indirectly.

The new building will also have a large Constitution Hall to showcase India’s democratic heritage, a hall for Members of Parliament, a library, multiple commission rooms, dining rooms, and ample parking.

The spokesperson also said that the invitation for the groundbreaking ceremony will be extended to all political parties and that the ceremony will follow all Covid-related guidelines.

In September this year, Tata Projects Limited won the tender to build the new House of Parliament. Measures have been taken to control air pollution and noise during the construction works of the new building, which will have separate offices for all MPs. The existing building will be preserved as it is an archaeological asset, Birla said.

(With PTI inputs)