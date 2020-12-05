India Top Headlines

K’taka can also get a law to stop the slaughter of cows | India News

BELAGAVI: The BJP government in Karnataka is likely to introduce bills against ‘love jihad’ (illegal conversion for marriage) and the slaughter of cows in the upcoming winter session of the legislature, to push its Hindutva agenda ahead of the polls of the gram panchayat. “Many states have already introduced the bills. We are also in the process of introducing these bills, ”said Senior Vice Minister CN Ashwath Narayan.

Uttar Pradesh had recently enacted an ordinance against forced or fraudulent religious conversions, which provides for prison terms of up to 10 years and a fine of up to Rs 50,000 in different categories. The governments of Haryana and Madhya Pradesh have begun to reflect on this.

The Karnataka BJP’s one-day executive committee meeting, held in Belagavi on Saturday, passed a resolution urging the Karnataka government to formulate or amend laws as soon as possible to curb both the slaughter of cows and the “love of jihad.” . The meeting was attended by Prime Minister BS Yediyurappa, BJP National Secretary General Arun Singh, and State President Nalin Kumar Kateel, among other senior party officials.

“We discussed how some terrorist organizations use love jihad as a tool to convert innocent Hindu women. Faced with this greater threat, the party resolved to request the state government to enact laws to stop this practice, which is a social evil, ”he said.

