India Top Headlines

Kerala CM criticizes Congress and BJP for uniting against left-wing government | India News

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Prime Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday criticized the Opposition Congress and the BJP for uniting against the Left Front government and said that the Center, “which cannot buy MLA in the state,” was using various investigative agencies to overthrow the state government.

Vijayan said that in certain places Congress and the BJP have publicly teamed up to fight left-wing candidates at the local polls.

The prime minister was inaugurating a “Web Rally” organized by the Democratic Left Front as part of his online campaign for the upcoming local body elections.

“The central government, which knows that it cannot overthrow the Kerala government by buying MLA, is using the investigative agencies for the same purpose.

Congress and the Muslim League are cheering on the Center, “said Vijayan.

He noted that across the state, numerous independent candidates are fighting at the polls with the joint support of Congress and the BJP.

The prime minister also asked why the Congress in the state has not spoken a single word against the BJP despite all the protests taking place across the country against the saffron party.

“Our state is far ahead in the fight against communalism and the defense of secularism. The LDF has always fought against communalism.

We will stand firm for what is right and our position is not to please the communal elements. The left is not ready to lower itself to political lows for the sake of a few votes, “Vijayan said.

He also lashed out at the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) for allegedly joining the Social Welfare Party promoted by Jamaat-e-Islami and said the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) will understand the mistake after the elections.

“In all elections, normally the opposition parties ask the people what the government has done for them. But for this election this question does not arise anywhere.

People feel very good about the visible change in the state, “Vijayan said.

He said that even as the whole world was reeling from COVID-19, Kerala became a model state for the country despite the financial crisis and has been providing free treatment, ration, welfare pension, among other things.

“We are not a rich state. Our coffers are not full, but we are full of our commitment to the poor people of the state,” Vijayan said.

The first phase of the three-tier survey, scheduled for December 8, would cover the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki,

The second phase on December 10 would take place in Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Wayanad while Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod would go to the polls in the third and final phase on December 14.

An electorate of more than 2.76 million rupees would exercise their right to vote to elect representatives for 941 gram panchayats, 152 block panchayats, 14 district panchayats, 86 municipalities, and six municipal corporations.

The count will be on December 16.

Reference page