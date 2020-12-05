India Top Headlines

India’s number of active Covid-19 cases falls below 4.1 lakh, the lowest in 136 days | India News

NEW DELHI: With India posting more recoveries than new Covid-19 cases over the past eight days, the number of active coronavirus cases fell below 4.10 lakh (4.09.689) on Saturday, the lowest in 136 days, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

“This is the lowest in 136 days. The total of active cases was 4,11,133, on July 22, 2020. This has been possible thanks to the trend of recoveries that exceed the new cases, which ensured a total net reduction in the load of active cases ”. the ministry said in a statement.

The current number of active cases in the country represents only 4.26% of all positive cases.

Up to 36,652 new cases of coronavirus were registered, while 42,533 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

Increasing recoveries have also improved the recovery rate to 94.28% today.

The total recovered stands at 90,58,822. The gap between active and recovered cases is close to 86.50 lakh and is currently 86.49,133.

According to data from the Union Ministry of Health, it is observed that 78.06 percent of the new cases recovered are concentrated in 10 states / territories of the Union (UT).

Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of recoveries in a single day with 6,776 new downloads in the last 24 hours. Up to 5,496 people recovered in Kerala, followed by 4,862 in Delhi.

Up to 76.90 percent of new coronavirus cases were reported in 10 states and UT. Kerala reported the highest number of new cases with 5,718 in the last 24 hours, followed by Maharashtra with 5,229 infections.

Up to 512 cases of death have been reported in the last 24 hours. Ten states / UT account for 78.32% of new deaths. Maharashtra saw a peak of 127 casualties. Delhi and West Bengal follow with 73 and 52 deaths respectively.

Reference page