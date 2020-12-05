Hindustan Times News Updates: BJP Leader G Krishna Reddy Hints at Secret Coalition Between AIMIM, TRS, and All Breaking News

Opinion

‘Owaisi and KCR eat biryani together,’ says Kishan Reddy, alluding to AIMIM-TRS

Alluding to a secret coalition between Telangana Rashtra Samithi and AIMIM for the posts of mayor and deputy mayor in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Minister of State (Household) G Kishan Reddy said on Saturday. read more

Covid-19 vaccine update: Bahrain gives Pfizer a go-ahead, India purchase will cover 60% of population, Moscow begins mass vaccination

After the UK agreed to the emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine, the global race to vaccinate people has grown more intense. After the UK, Bahrain has become the second nation in the world to grant an emergency authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. read more

NGT rejects request for review against Mercedes for false emissions readings

The National Green Court (NGT) has dismissed a petition for review of its order dismissing a petition alleging falsification of emissions readings by automaker Mercedes-Benz. read more

Would you rather be on the beach or contemplate it from space? asks NASA while sharing this image

Laying on the beach while listening to the sound of the waves crashing against the shore as the sea breeze gently blows through your hair sounds ideal. read more

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja-Anand Ahuja throws romance into the air like confetti and these soft messages are proof

Making us wonder where he hit our Cupid, the stylish Bollywood couple Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja painted the internet red with love. read more

‘Very few players come like him’: Mohammad Kaif names India batsman who reminds him of Rahul Dravid

Regardless of how great a modern hitter is, a comparison to Rahul Dravid is considered a big deal. Dravid, one of India’s greatest hitters of all time, had a stellar career in India filled with numerous hitting achievements, but it was his demeanor that people still remember Dravid. read more

Cyclone Burevi: Orange alert issued for four districts in Kerala by December 6

Cyclone Burevi was virtually stationary for 30 hours over Tamil Nadu’s Rameswaram. Severe waterlogging was observed in Rameswaram and Puducherry after heavy rains. Rameswaram residents also suffered power outages due to the cyclone. Clock