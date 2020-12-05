Hindustan Times news updates at 1pm: 36 British MPs write to Dominic Raab in support of farmers’ protests and the latest news

Opinion

36 British MPs back farmers’ protest and want UK to raise issue with India

Thirty-six British MPs from various parties, including some of Indian descent and others representing many voters with ties to Punjab, have written to British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, asking him to raise the issue of farmers’ agitation with the government of Narendra Modi. read more

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij Tests Positive for Covid-19, Weeks After First Dose of Covaxin

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij, who was given a dose of Covaxin last month, said on Saturday that he tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and has been admitted to a hospital. read more

All states accept the loan option of Rs 1.1 lakh crore to cover the GST deficit

All states and territories of the Union have decided to opt for the first option offered by the Center to cover the revenue shortfall arising from the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Jharkhand becomes the latest state to join the list, the government said Saturday. . read more

The third aircraft carrier is an operational necessity to counter expansionist China

The chief of the Indian Navy, Admiral Karambir Singh, has proposed a third aircraft carrier and the Narendra Modi government called it a necessity in the current security environment in Asia. read more

Reddit shares an image of the ‘floating’ Christmas tree. Would you try it?

With December started, we can safely say that the festive season is upon us. If you are currently decorating your home with colored lights and various winter-themed decorations. read more

Mank Movie Review: David Fincher Destroys Hollywood’s Mythmaking In Delicious New Netflix Movie

Alternately hard-nosed and wet-eyed, Mank is the most devilishly entertaining movie about movies since Ben Affleck’s Argo. It’s satirical but sweet, tired but vindictive, unlike anything director David Fincher has done. read more

Bhumi Pednekar shows who the boss is with the Rs 1 lakh suit in Durgamati promotions

Channeling her inner boss vibe while promoting her upcoming movie Durgamati, Bhumi Pednekar recently surprised herself in a gorgeous power suit and we can’t help but take inspiration from fashion. read more

‘Government committed to the principle of reform, carry out and transform’: PM Modi

While delivering a keynote address at the IIT 2020 Global Summit via video conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that his government is fully committed to the principle of reform, performance and transformation. He said that India is witnessing a sea change in the way it works. Clock