Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij Tests Positive for Covid-19, Weeks After First Dose of Covaxin

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij, who was given a dose of Covaxin last month, said on Saturday that he tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and has been admitted to a hospital. Vij received an injection of Covaxin, which is being developed indigenously by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), at a hospital in Ambala on November 20 as part of the third phase of the trial of the potential vaccine. against coronavirus disease.

“They tested positive for Corona. I am admitted to the Ambala Cantt Civil Hospital. All those who have been in close contact with me are advised to take the crown test, ”he tweeted.

Vij had volunteered to be the first volunteer for Covaxin’s third-phase trial, which began in Haryana on November 20. “The third phase trial of Covaxin, a Bharat Biotech coronavirus vaccine, will begin in Haryana on November 20. I volunteered as the first volunteer to get vaccinated, ”tweeted Vij, who also has the household portfolio, on November 18.

“I will be administered the test dose tomorrow at 11 am, at the Civil Hospital, Ambala Cantt, under the expert supervision of a team of doctors from PGI Rohtak and the Department of Health. I have volunteered to take the test dose, ”the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tweeted a day before the injection was given.

Vij’s media coordinator Vijender Chauhan said the minister was in Chandigarh on Friday afternoon and had reported fatigue later. “He took the test himself this morning and the result is positive. The staff will be evaluated today, ”said Chauhan.

Bharat Biotech had said that the phase 3 trials would involve a total of 26,000 people and would be conducted at 25 centers across the country. “After successfully completing the interim analysis of Covaxin phase 1 and 2 clinical trials, Bharat Biotech received approval from the Controller General of Drugs of India (DCGI) for phase 3 clinical trials on 26,000 participants in over 25 centers in India, “the company said. it said in a statement. This will be India’s first phase 3 efficacy study for a Covid-19 vaccine, and the largest such trial ever conducted in the country, the statement added.

According to senior officials at the National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases (ICMR-NICED) in Kolkata, the results of the phase III trial of the indigenously developed coronavirus vaccine candidate, Covaxin, will be available in November 2021. The interim report may be available no later than May 2021, they added