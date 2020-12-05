Commissioning of Mizoram’s first solar power plant

Opinion

Mizoram’s first solar power plant was put into service in Tlungvel, about 58 km from here, an official said on Saturday. The 2 megawatt grid-connected solar photovoltaic (SPV) plant was inaugurated by the state’s energy minister, R Lalzirliana, on Friday, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Lalzirliana said that Mizoram has made its entry into the country’s solar map with the commissioning of the 2 MW SPV solar plant.

He said the commissioning of the solar power plant was a milestone in the state’s history.

In addition to solar energy, the state’s hydroelectric potential must be harnessed to produce more energy for the government’s vision of self-reliance in power to become a reality, he said.

The minister said that a 20 MW solar power plant and a 5 MW solar power plant are currently being built at Vankal in the Khawzawl district and near the city of Saitual, respectively.

The vice president of the state assembly, Lalrinawma, also attended the event.

According to an official with the state Department of Energy and Electricity, construction of the newly commissioned solar power plant began in August 2018 and was completed for a test in November this year.

The power plant was built with funds of 14 million rupees provided entirely by the state government, he said.

While Rs 213 lakh was spent on civil and general components, Rs 11.87 crore was spent on solar and electrical components.

The SPV power plant is spread over 5 acres and has 5,340 solar modules. The solar plant is expected to generate 3 million units per year.

The operation and maintenance of the solar power plant will be supervised for the next five years by the company that installed the plant.

It is expected to generate Rs 169 lakh in revenue annually, according to the official.