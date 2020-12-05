Agricultural leaders hope the government will repeal the laws, but will continue with Bharat Bandh

Opinion

The leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, Rakesh Tikait, said on Saturday that the Bharat Bandh announced on December 8 will go as planned despite repeated assurances from the Center on resolving issues related to agricultural bills.

“The government will prepare a draft and (it) will deliver it to us. They said they would also consult the states. There were also discussions on MSP, but we said that we should also adopt the laws and talk about its rollback. Bharat Bandh will continue as announced, ”Tikait told ANI news agency.

Peasant leaders said earlier on Saturday that they have no qualms about staying on the roads and said they will continue to maintain the agitation if the government does not listen to their demands. An agricultural leader told ANI: “We have material with us for a year, we have been on the road for the last few days. If the government wants us to stay on the road, we have no problem. “

Farmer leaders are hopeful that the government will repeal the recently introduced farm laws and are adamant that they are not seeking any amendment. Hannan Mollah from All India Kisan Sabha said: “We said at the beginning of the meeting that our demand is the withdrawal of the laws, we do not want amendments. We take a firm position. Finally, we were told that the next meeting will be held on December 9. It looks like the government will definitely repeal the laws. “

The fifth round of talks on the three bills: Price Assurance Agreement and Agricultural Services for Farmers (Empowerment and Protection); the Draft Law on Trade in Agricultural Products and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation); and the Essential Products Bill (Amendment) – between farmers and the union government was inconclusive. Farmers fear they will pave the way for private players to enter the market and affect MSP acquisitions.

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, who along with Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Som Prakash, attended the meeting, attempted to alleviate concerns raised regarding the MSP, saying the system will not be affected and qualified the doubts as unfounded. The Center has said it will resolve all queries and strengthen the CMPAs if necessary to address concerns raised by agricultural leaders.