After SC’s order on Char Dham road, the alignment of key turnouts will be changed

Opinion

Following the Supreme Court’s order to reduce the width of the Char Dham all-weather highway to 5.5 meters, the implementing agency is now changing the alignments of key detours on the Tanakpur-Pithoragarh stretch to avoid logging more than 4,000 trees.

Confirming the development, LD Mathela, Executive Engineer at National Highway & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd, said that one bypass was canceled while the alignment of two others is changed.

“We had to cancel the construction of a 9.5 km long detour near Champawat, while we are changing the alignment of two other detours, a 9.9 km long detour near the Mohabbat region and another 17 km long in Pithoragarh, “said Mathela, who oversees the construction of the Tanakpur-Pithoragarh stretch.