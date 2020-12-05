India Top Headlines

Active Covid cases fall to a 137-day low, number reaches 1.4 lakh | India News

NEW DELHI: India’s Covid-19 death toll surpassed 1.4 lakh on Saturday, even as active cases in the country dropped to nearly 4 lakh, its lowest count in 137 days, and the progressive decline of new cases continues. Total deaths from the virus stood at 1.40,167 after 482 deaths were added to the tally on Saturday. India has recorded the third highest number of deaths from Covid-19 in the world after the United States (285,550 deaths) and Brazil (175,981).

This was the first time in five days that the number of daily casualties fell below 500. India’s fatality rate, the percentage of patients dying from the disease, is almost 1.5% and has gradually diminishing.

There were fewer than 4.04,000 active cases in the country, the lowest since July 21, with a drop of nearly 6,000 during the day. The active case count is projected to drop below the 4 lakh mark on Sunday, if the current downward trend in cases continues. The last time India’s active case count was below 4 lakh was on July 19.

The country registered 36,053 new cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases to 96,44,151, according to TOI data compiled from state government figures. Daily cases have remained in the 36,000 to 37,000 range for the past five days, down from last week’s daily average of 41,700.

Original source