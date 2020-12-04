us-envoy-expresses-gratitude-to-the-indian-navy-on-navy-day-for-hosting-the-malabar-exercises

Opinion

The United States Ambassador to India, Kenneth Juster, extended his greetings to the Indian Navy on Navy Day and expressed his gratitude for hosting Exercise Malabar.

On Twitter, Juster said, “On behalf of the US Mission in India, a very happy #NavyDay to @IndianNavy. We thank you for hosting the US, Japan and Australia for this year’s successful Malabar exercise and we look forward to continued growth in the #USIndiaDefense partnership. Sham No Varunah! “

The 24th edition of the Malabar series of multilateral naval exercises concluded in the Arabian Sea in two phases on 20 November with the participation of the navies of India, America, Japan and Australia.

Seen as the union of four navies against China’s growing hegemonic tendencies in the oceans, a senior commander of the Indian Navy said that the Malabar-2020 war games have shown an “extraordinary degree of interoperability” between the four participating forces. .

Every year December 4 is celebrated as Naval Day to commemorate the decisive naval action by Indian naval ships in the port of Karachi, which heralded India’s victory over Pakistan in the Indo-Pak War of 1971.