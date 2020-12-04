trs-is-largest-in-hyderabad-polls-as-bjp-improves-count

Opinion

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) emerged as the largest party in Hyderabad civic polls on Friday, but was rocked by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that rose to second place, a significant achievement for a party that was somewhat player in the state four years ago.

TRS won 55 of the 150 seats in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), a deficit of 44 seats from its projection of 99 in 2016.

The BJP won 48 seats thanks to a high-octane campaign, a vast improvement over its four-seat performance in 2016 when it fought in alliance with the Telugu Desam Party.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) largely held its own ground in the Muslim-majority old city of Hyderabad and gained 44 seats, the same as its 2016 tally. However, it had the best rate. strike of all parties, having contested only 51 seats. The result of one seat was not declared due to a legal battle over the ballot used.

Neither party reached the midway point of 76, but TRS and AIMIM, who fought the 2019 general elections in alliance and have friendly relations, are expected to unite.

The results pit the BJP as the main rival to TRS, which has ruled the state since its founding in 2014, in the next assembly elections in three years.

Congress won two seats, the same number it won in 2016. Taking moral responsibility for the party’s bad show, Telangana PCC Chairman N Uttam Kumar Reddy announced his resignation.

The focus has now shifted to the position of mayor, which was held by TRS. In total, GHMC has 150 elected members and another 52 members, such as MPs, MLA and MLC from the area. Of the 52, the TRS has 38 members. This means that the position of mayor is decided by an electoral college of 202 members, of which the TRS controls only 93, nine fewer than half of 102.

Errabelli Dayakar Rao, TRS senior leader and panchayat raj minister of state, said that people placed their faith in TRS despite the BJP’s “large-scale conspiracy” that sought to exploit religious sentiments. “They voted for development and rejected the dividing forces,” he said.

The BJP praised the results. “Gratitude to the people of Telangana for placing their faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP’s development policy,” said Union Interior Minister Amit Shah.

BJP chief JP Nadda called the results historic. “This result reflects the unequivocal support of the people for the Hon PM Shri @narendramodi ji development and governance model,” he tweeted.

In the morning, some TV stations had projected a two-thirds majority for the BJP, but later it turned out that the advantages were due solely to the postal ballots.

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi expressed confidence that the people of Telangana would not allow the BJP to expand its presence.

Experts attributed the BJP’s performance to its vigorous campaign that attracted top leaders, including Shah, Nadda and Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, polarizing the Hindu vote bank in Hyderabad by promising to end the “Nizam culture. and highlighting the failures of the TRS government in providing relief during the heavy rains that hit the city last month.

Osmania University professor and political analyst K Nageshwar said that the main reason for TRS’s failure at GHMC was its open friendship with AIMIM. “Naturally, it has given the BJP a weapon and an opportunity to emerge as a champion of the Hindus,” he said.

He said Prime Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao focused on decimating Congress but was unable to assess the threat from the BJP. “The TRS supported the Narendra Modi government in Parliament on various issues. So how could people believe in KCR? ” I ask.

Other BJP leaders said the results had given the party a foothold in the TRS stronghold. “There was a void in the opposition space. Congress had ceased to function as an opposition. There is also widespread anger at the TRS government for its misgovernment and its poor response to the challenges of unemployment, Covid and more recently floods, ”said P Muralidhar Rao, former national secretary general who is now in charge of Madhya Pradesh.

The party’s national secretary general, Bhupender Yadav, who oversaw the campaign, said the results showed the support the party has in the state.

“People have faith in the BJP. The party has performed well despite bad practices by the TRS government. ”Yadav added that the vote was a mandate against the prime minister.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won four seats and approximately 20% share of the votes. The recent victory in the Dubbaka assembly bypoll, previously held by TRS, was a shot in the arm for the party.