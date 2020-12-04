India Top Headlines

Striking Balance After Malabar, India Maintains Exercise With Russia | India News

NEW DELHI: India kicked off a two-day naval exercise with Russia in the Eastern Indian Ocean Region (IOR) on Friday, striking a balance after the Malabar high-voltage war games with the other three “Quad” countries, the US The US, Japan and Australia last month.

India has deployed its stealth guided missile frigate INS Shivalik and its anti-submarine warfare corvette INS Kadmatt, along with its integral helicopters, for the “pass exercise” with Russia. Russian warships, in turn, include the Varyag guided missile cruiser, the large anti-submarine warship Admiral Panteleyev, and the medium tanker Pechenga.

“The exercise aims to improve interoperability, improve understanding and assimilate best practices between the two friendly navies. It will involve advanced surface and anti-submarine warfare exercises, weapons fire, navigation exercises and helicopter operations, ”said Navy spokesman Commander Vivek Madhwal.

“The Indian Navy regularly conducts passing exercises with warships of friendly foreign navies while visiting each other’s ports or during an appointment at sea. This exercise reflects the strong long-term strategic relationship between India and Russia, especially defense cooperation in the maritime field, ”he added.

India and Russia carry out their major naval exercise ‘Indra’ every two years, with the latest edition being held in the north of IOR in September this year. The two countries also carried out their first Indra tri-Service exercise, with the participation of both armies, navies and air forces, in Vladivostok in October 2017. The second edition was held in India in December 2019.

Although Russia has long been India’s largest defense provider, with military sales worth more than $ 60 billion since the 1960s, its armed forces did not exercise much together until recently.

In stark contrast, India and the US conduct a series of exercises each year, ranging from top-tier Malabar naval war games (with Japan as a regular participant and Australia also invited this year after a gap of 13 years) until the terror Vajra Prahar and Yudh Abhyas among their armies. The United States has also secured lucrative $ 21 billion worth of Indian arms deals since 2007, even beating Russia in annual sales for a couple of years, as TOI previously reported.

Times of India