SP snatches teacher’s post from BJP in Varanasi legislative council poll

Opinion

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) suffered a setback in its Varanasi stronghold on Friday when the Samajwadi Party snatched the seat in the teachers’ constituency in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections.

Varanasi is also the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Samajwadi Party candidate Lal Bihari Yadav won the Varanasi division professors position by defeating Dr. Pramod Kumar Mishra of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikshak Sangh (Om Prakash Sharma group) and pushing current BJP MLC Chetnarayan Singh to third place. Chetnarayan Singh had won the seat in the last two elections.

Election Warrant Officer Navneet Singh Chahal presented the certificate to Lal Bihari declaring him the winner of the post in the Varanasi Teachers Precinct.

While Lal Bihari got 7,766 votes, Mishra got 6,830 votes. The BJP candidate, Chetnarayan Singh, got 4,858 votes. The Varanasi division teachers position had witnessed 68.83% polls on December 1.

Among the other candidates, Krishna Mohan Yadav obtained 1,621 votes, Dr. Jitendra Singh Patel 783, Dharmendra Kumar 191, Dr. Fareed Ansari 169, Dr. Brijesh 530, Rajni 527, Ranesh Singh 1973, Rajendra Pratap Singh 1,444 and Sanjay Kumar Singh 1,001 votes.

The vote counting began in Varanasi on Thursday morning. A total of 12 candidates tried their luck for the teachers constituency here.

The Legislative Council elections were held for a total of 11 seats (six teacher districts and five graduate districts) in Uttar Pradesh on December 1.

Voters for these ballot boxes are distributed across various districts and many segments of the assembly. In teacher constituencies, government teachers in class 10 and above are registered as voters, while in graduate electoral surveys, all graduates who graduated three years before the date of the vote are voters.