Sena MLA and her son do not appear before ED | India News

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik and his son Vihang did not appear before the Directorate of Execution on Thursday for questioning in connection with a money laundering case.

The emergency department had summoned Vihang for the fifth time on Thursday, but he did not show up, saying his wife was not well. Sarnaik had previously requested a week of time, saying that he had returned home from a trip and was in quarantine.

ED officials declined to comment on its next course of action.

The DE had gathered several documents during the investigation, including a foreign bank account in Pratap Sarnaik’s name, and wanted to confront him about it. ED officials are alleged to have also found suspicious transactions and companies associated with Sarnaik.

Meanwhile, the ED moved to the Bombay High Court to challenge an order from a special holiday sessions judge passed on November 29 rejecting its request for the extension of pretrial detention for Amit Chandole, an aide to Sarnaik.

The trial judge had sent Chandole into custody until December 9, which ED said was “hampering his investigation.” The agency is seeking orders from HC for custody of Chandole to continue its investigation. The Bombay High Court will hear the matter on Friday.

