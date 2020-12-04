India Top Headlines

Pollution Victims Can Move DM for Damage: NGT | India News

BHOPAL: NGT’s main bank in New Delhi has said that a victim of air pollution can ask a district magistrate for compensation.

The court approved this order in response to three petitions filed by Delhi residents Shobhit Shukla and Chirag Jain, and Dr. PG Najpande of Jabalpur in MP.

The petitioners noted that despite NGT’s ban on firecrackers during Diwali in NCR and cities where AQI is ‘poor’ or ‘worse’, people were popping cookies, which not only worsened air quality but also “worsened the coronavirus pandemic ”.

A four-judge NGT court, headed by its president, Judge Adarsh ​​Kumar Goyal, ruled that any pollution victim can go to a district judge for compensation by providing “evidence of individual harm and the person responsible. of the same”.

The DM will ensure that banned firecrackers are not sold, the court said, adding that the DM will “recover compensation from offenders” with or without a complaint. The ‘Sutli bomb’, for example, is among the forbidden crackers, but the choppy popping at Bhopal this Diwali showed its use was rampant.

The court banned the sale and use of all types of firecrackers during the Covid-19 pandemic in NCR and other cities with poor ambient air quality. In cities / towns where the air quality is ‘moderate’ or better, green cookies are only allowed for no more than two hours and only for festivals or specific occasions allowed by the states. It has allowed green cookies in these areas between 11:50 PM and 12:30 PM on Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

Other than specified festivals, prior permission from DMs is required for fireworks.

Times of India