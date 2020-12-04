maoist-commander-killed-in-meeting-in-bijapur-district-of-chhattisgarh

Opinion

A ‘platoon commander’ of the Communist Party of India (Maoist) was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh in the Bastar region on Friday, police said.

Police also seized a rifle and explosives at the scene. In the last week, the security forces have killed two Maoist commanders in the Bijapur district.

Inspector General of Police, Bastar rank, Sunderaj P said that the meeting took place in the afternoon around 1 pm, when a team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) They went out for an anti-Maoist operation. .

“We had information about a Maoist gathering, so a team was sent to operate. The encounter began when the team reached the jungles near the village of Hakwa. After the shooting stopped, the body of a platoon commander from the Gangaloor area committee of the CPI (Maoist) was recovered. The other Maoists managed to escape into the jungle, ”said the IG.

Sunderaj also said that the deceased commander was allegedly involved in the recent killings of civilians in the Gangaloor, Mirtur and Bhairamgarh areas of the district.

On November 26, security forces shot dead a Maoist commander Santosh Podiam, who was wearing a 1 lakh rupee bounty on his head and was allegedly involved in the murder of policemen in the Bijapur district.

Podiam was allegedly involved in the abduction and murder of Deputy Assistant Inspector Nagaiyya Korsa in August and in the murder of Ranger Rathram Patel in September in the areas of the Kutru and Jangla Police Stations.