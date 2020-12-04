India Top Headlines

Interreligious marriage: young people flogged in the UP court facilities | India News

NEW DELHI: A 21-year-old Muslim youth was allegedly abused and beaten inside the court premises in Aligarh on Thursday, where he had come with a girl, also 21, to legally marry.

In a series of videos, some policemen forcibly took him away. In the other video, the girl was also seen being dragged away by female police officers as she continued to shout that she wanted to live with the young man. The girl, who is of another religion, had come from Chandigarh for marriage. They were taken to the Aligarh Civil Line Police Station. When contacted, CO Anil Samaniya told TOI, “The matter is being investigated in detail.”

