India Top Headlines

India Delivers March on Trudeau Farmers’ Comments | India News

NEW DELHI: Asking Canada to desist from making any comments justifying “extremist activism,” India said on Friday that recent remarks by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other leaders about ongoing protests by farmers amounted to interference in the internal affairs of India.

Such actions, if continued, would have a seriously damaging impact on ties between India and Canada, the government said in a statement.

This was after the MEA summoned Canadian High Commissioner Nadir Patel and handed him a motion for the apparent show of support for farmers’ right to protest by Canadian leaders. The ministry had not named Trudeau in its previous response.

“We hope that the Canadian government guarantees maximum security for Indian diplomatic personnel and their political leaders refrain from pronouncements that legitimize extremist activism,” he said.

In addition to Trudeau, several Sikh ministers had expressed support for the “fundamental right” of farmers to protest. Addressing the Sikh community, Trudeau described the situation in Delhi as “worrying” and said that Canada will always be there to support the right to peaceful protest.

Original source