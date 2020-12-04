India Top Headlines

IMA warns of emergency approvals | India News

NEW DELHI: News of the likely Covid-19 vaccine is creating a sensation around the world after it was highlighted through the media that the coronavirus vaccine will be available by the end of December.

But according to the Indian Medical Association (IMA), the media coverage is causing unnecessary publicity regarding the vaccine. According to a statement issued by IMA Maharashtra President Dr. Avinash Bhondwe, such an emergency in the approval of the vaccine has more disadvantages than advantages.

“The safety of the vaccine must be extensively tested with large numbers of volunteers around the world. Any vaccine that has not been fully tested with these third stage clinical trials is not safe, ”the statement read.

