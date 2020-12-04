GHMC Poll Results Live Updates – Vote Counting Will Begin at 8am

Opinion

The counting of votes for the Greater Hyderabad (GHMC) polls will take place on Friday in what is considered a three-way battle between the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The BJP, in fact, did its best in its campaign for the December 1 elections, with prominent leaders such as Union Interior Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Prime Minister Yogi Adityanath, President in part JP Nadda and the head of the youth wing Tejasvi Surya, among others, campaigning. at the center of IT.

The campaign for these elections caused the BJP to raise the tone to change the name of the city to Bhagyanagar, sparking a war of words with the AIMIM. The party also alleged that Rohingya and illegal immigrants were present in large numbers in the city, promising to make a “surgical stoppage” in the Old City part of the capital Telangana. Out of around 74 lakh eligible voters, only around 34 lakh cast their ballots. The current mayor of Hyderabad is the leader of TRS, Bonthu Rammohan.

Follow all the updates live here:

7:00 am: The counting of votes for the 150-district GHMC polls will begin at 8 am

The counting of votes for the GHMC elections will begin at 8 am at 30 voting centers throughout Hyderabad.