GHMC Election Results Today – A High Stakes Battle for BJP and TRS

Votes in the tight 150-district Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections will be counted on Friday. Election officials have made elaborate arrangements for the process and established centers in 30 locations where more than 8,000 people will participate in the counting of votes. The counting process would be recorded on closed-circuit television cameras installed at each counting table, officials said. Ballots were used for voting, and consequently the results are likely to be known only in the afternoon or evening.

The polls in the city take on political significance as 24 segments of the assembly fall within the GHMC’s boundaries. In the last GHMC elections in 2016, the ruler Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in the state had swept the election by winning 99 out of 150 districts. Municipal elections are also crucial for the BJP, party officials familiar with the details said, as it has set itself the goal of expanding its presence in the state. “The party hopes to establish itself as a serious competitor,” said a senior party official. Its recent victory in the Dubbak assembly ballot vote has given the BJP a foothold in carving out a space in the TRS stronghold.

The Electoral Commission of the State of Telangana had decided to carry out the GHMC elections with ballots after obtaining the opinions of the main political parties, the health department in view of the coronavirus pandemic and taking into account several relevant issues.

Electoral campaign

Voter turnout on December 1 was an unimpressive 46.55 percent or 34.50 lakh out of a total of 74.67 lakh voters even though the run-up to the vote saw a high-pitched campaign by part of the matches.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) campaigned vigorously to win the GHMC ballot box to increase its chances in the assembly elections to be held in 2023. The party has appointed its General Secretary Bhupendra Yadav, who was in charge of it. of the Bihar assembly. elections, to oversee the preparations for the elections in Hyderabad.

Union Interior Minister Amit Shah, Party Chairman JP Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar, Smriti Irani and Interior Minister G Kishan Reddy, Lok Sabha member of Secunderabad, party deputy and national chairman of BJYM, Texas. Surya were the leaders who participated in the campaign.

The BJP highlighted TRS’s “alliance” with All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and sought votes to provide a clean and transparent administration in the city. The TRS, however, denied any alliance with the AIMIM.

TRS’s campaign was led by its acting president and state municipal administration minister, KT Rama Rao, while the party chairman and chief minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao, addressed a public meeting. The state’s ruling party also sent several state ministers and legislators to campaign in the city.

The Congressional electoral battle was led by State President N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Acting President A Revanth Reddy (both MPs) and other high-ranking leaders. The Telegu Desam Party (TDP), once a major force in the state, sought to revive its fortunes that highlight the development experienced in the city, including in the information technology sector, during the N Chandrababu Naidu regime. as prime minister in undivided Andhra Pradesh.

War of words

BJP Telangana Chairman and Legislator Bandi Sanjay Kumar found himself in a line following his comments that his party would carry out a “surgical strike” on the old city here, if necessary, to fire the Rohingya and Pakistanis after he won the position of mayor in the polls.

AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi in an election campaign earned the ire of his opponents by asking whether the ‘samadhis’ of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao and TDP NT founder Rama Rao, built on the shore of Lake Hussain Sagar, they would be removed as he questioned. the eviction campaign against “poor people” who live near bodies of water.

The GHMC vote passed peacefully, except for minor incidents of fighting between TRS, BJP and AIMIM activists. However, the state electoral commission ordered re-voting in all 69 polling stations in the 26th district after it was discovered that the CPI symbol (M) was printed on the ballot instead of the CPI.

(With contributions from the agency)