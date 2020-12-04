India Top Headlines

Cyclone Burevi weakens, Tamil Nadu suffers heavy rains | India News

NEW DELHI: After moving at a speed of 9 km / h over the Gulf of Mannar near Pamban, Cyclonic Storm Burevi, which brought widespread rains in Tamil Nadu, weakened into a deep depression Thursday night.

IMD officials said the system is likely to further weaken and turn into a depression Friday morning. S Balachandran, deputy director general for meteorology at RMC Chennai, said: “Over the next 24 hours, it is likely that it will rain heavily across the state.” Normal life was affected in some parts of the state on Thursday. A 60-year-old woman in Sivaganga district was electrocuted when she stepped on a live wire while a 7-year-old girl died after a part of her house collapsed in Perambalur district.

Original source