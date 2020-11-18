Peace on the border was the basis for the growth of China-India ties: Jaishankar

Opinion

As the border clash between India and China continued for more than six months, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said Tuesday that there were “reasons for concern” but that efforts were being made to find solutions.

In an interactive session hosted by the Mumbai-based think tank Gateway House, Jaishankar said that the basis for the overall growth of the relationship between the two countries was peace and quiet along the borders.

“Now if that is altered, then it can’t be if the foundation of the house erodes or fractures and the rest of the superstructure remains unaltered. I think we are going through a period of stressful relations with China, ”said Jaishankar.

“My hope is that the people at that end of the relationship understand the seriousness of what has happened,” he said.

The Foreign Minister also referred to a series of agreements that the two countries signed to guarantee peace and tranquility in the Royal Line of Control (ALC).

“We have agreements not to bring a large number of forces to the border. These are written agreements that we have followed for 30 years. If today that is violated without explanation, without justification offered to us, we have to ask ourselves where it is going, ”he said.

“There is cause for concern, but it is in the nature of our work to try to find solutions,” he added.

Jaisankar said that China’s rise was natural and part of a global rebalancing.

He also said that it is the responsibility of the rising power to also consider how the world reacts, adding that it is not enough to move up.

Canadian Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne said his country’s ties with China are multidimensional and complex, adding that “coercive diplomacy” is not the way to engage in today’s world.

“There are places where Canada will challenge China as human rights and places where both will have to coexist, like the Indo-Pacific and trade, climate change,” he said.

In his comments, Jaishankar also made an indirect reference to the Khalistan movement that strained ties between India and Canada during Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s first term.

“Both nations have benefited from the talent and creativity of the human bridge. However, we have also seen the misuse of democratic freedoms by a small minority with medieval beliefs and a propensity for violence, ”he said.

Jaishankar also said that India and Canada can work together to deal with Covid-19 and shape the emerging global order in the post-pandemic period.