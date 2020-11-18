Meerut: 2 dead and 5 injured in a building collapse after a cylinder explosion

India

Updated: Nov 18, 2020 6:14 am IST

Two people were killed and five others injured in a building collapse following a cylinder explosion in the Falawada area of ​​Meerut district here on Tuesday, police said.

According to the police, seven people were rescued from the rubble of the collapsed building and taken to a nearby hospital; however, two of the seven succumbed to their injuries.

“A building collapsed after a cylinder explosion in the Falawada area of ​​the district. Seven people were rescued from the rubble and taken to a hospital. Two of them have succumbed to injuries. An investigation will be conducted into this matter, ”Senior Police Superintendent Ajay Sahani told reporters.