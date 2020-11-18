Meerut: 2 dead and 5 injured in a building collapse after a cylinder explosion
According to the police, seven people were rescued from the rubble of the collapsed building and taken to a nearby hospital; however, two of the seven succumbed to their injuries.
India
Updated: Nov 18, 2020 6:14 am IST
Two people were killed and five others injured in a building collapse following a cylinder explosion in the Falawada area of Meerut district here on Tuesday, police said.
According to the police, seven people were rescued from the rubble of the collapsed building and taken to a nearby hospital; however, two of the seven succumbed to their injuries.
“A building collapsed after a cylinder explosion in the Falawada area of the district. Seven people were rescued from the rubble and taken to a hospital. Two of them have succumbed to injuries. An investigation will be conducted into this matter, ”Senior Police Superintendent Ajay Sahani told reporters.
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.