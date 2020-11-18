India Top Headlines

Desi missile system tested successfully | India News

NEW DELHI: The indigenous rapid reaction surface-to-air missile system (QR-SAM), which is designed to intercept hostile fighters, helicopters and drones at a range of up to 25 km, was successfully tested from the integrated test range of Chandipur off the Odisha Coast on Tuesday.

DRDO officials say the QRSAM will now have to undergo user testing before it is ready to be inducted into the military. India, by the way, has acquired Israeli Spyder QR-SAM units in recent years in the absence of such indigenous systems.

“The development of the indigenous QR-SAM is complete. On November 13, the QR-SAM system managed to directly hit the high performance unmanned aerial target ‘Banshee’, which simulates an airplane, “said an official.

“Tuesday’s test was to test the performance parameters of the warhead. The QR-SAM system precisely tracked the Banshee target and successfully neutralized it by using the proximity operation of the warhead activation, ”he added.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and DRDO chief Dr. G Satheesh Reddy congratulated the scientists on the second consecutive successful test of the QR-SAM system.

The QR-SAM project was sanctioned in 2014 at an initial cost of Rs 476 crore. QRSAM systems include fully automated command and control systems, active array battery surveillance radars, multi-function radars and missile launchers.

Times of India