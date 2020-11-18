Delhi sees the fastest rise in Covid in November; Pune is still the most affected metro | India News

India Top Headlines

Delhi and Kolkata recorded the fastest rise in Covid cases and deaths in November among India’s largest megacities, but Pune still has the highest total number of cases and deaths per million and Ahmedabad by far the highest case fatality rate. high.After hitting the highest number of daily cases on Nov. 14, the Delhi figures show signs of easing in the past three days, though whether that is the usual drop over the weekend and due to festivals remains to be seen. In Calcutta, the numbers began to decline from November 4, when it hit a record high of 2,473 cases.Different metropolitan areas reach their peak daily case load at different times. Ahmedabad hit it as early as May, Chennai in July and Bangalore in October. Mumbai and Pune hit it in September, after which there has been a steady decline in numbers. However, Delhi, after showing a downward trend from the last week of September to about October 12, witnessed a steady and relentless increase in cases leading to an extreme shortage of hospital beds, forcing the central government to intervene to help increase hospital capacity.

The fatality rate (CFR), or the number of deaths per hundred cases, has dropped in all eight cities. In most cities, the CFR was highest in May and June. Since then, it has dropped considerably. Despite Delhi’s sudden spike in both cases and deaths, it remains among the cities with the lowest CFR of 1.6, though even that is higher than the national CFR of about 1.5. Only Bangalore among these eight cities has a lower CFR (1.1) than Delhi.

Although Ahmedabad still has the highest CFR of 4, it is a big improvement over the CFR of 7 in the second week of June. Furthermore, the total number of daily new cases in Ahmedabad is now only a couple hundred compared to metropolitan areas with thousands of cases per day. Kolkata has also seen a drastic drop in CFR from 11.6 in May to 2.3 now.

Pune, Mumbai and Chennai, in that order, continue to have the highest deaths per million. But Bangalore has the highest number of cases per million after Pune. Of the nine largest urban agglomerations in the country, cities and their adjoining urban areas such as Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai, each with a population of more than 5 million at the time of the 2011 census, no data was available for Hyderabad, which therefore has not been included in this analysis.