Cong seeks help from Izquierda for a ‘viable alternative’ | India News

KOLKATA: West Bengal Pradesh Congress President Adhir Chowdhury defended ties between Congress and the left in a meeting with left-wing leaders on Tuesday to present a “viable alternative” to the BJP and Trinamool before the public before it was too late.

Chowdhury urged Left Front leaders to put “past grudges” behind them and put in place a plan to carry out joint programs and electoral adjustments for mutual benefit.

The leaders of the Left Front, on the other hand, presented a list of proposed joint programs, such as a joint rally with Congress on November 23 in support of the all-India strike on November 26, a joint rally in defense of the secularism on December 6. and a peace rally in Hajinagar in North 24 Parganas on November 22.

There was no discussion about the formula for sharing seats. None of the Congress initiated a proposal on who should be the face of CM for the combine in the next election, although the whip of the head of Congress in the West Bengal assembly, Manoj Chakraborty, has been floating the name of Chowdhury as the “face from CM “for the third front.

