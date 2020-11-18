Assam – AASU 4-day general conference begins today; to give a definitive shape to the new political party

Opinion

All eyes are on the All Assam Students Union (AASU) four-day general conference that will begin on Wednesday when the state’s main student body finalizes a new political party before next year’s assembly elections.

In September, AASU and Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP), another influential student body, joined forces and announced the formation of Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), which will contest the elections scheduled for March-April.

The general conference, to be held in Duliajan in the Dibrugarh district, is expected to announce the officials of the new political party and also witness several prominent AASU faces leaving the platform to join active politics.

The terms of AASU President Dipanka Kumar Nath and Secretary General Lurinjyoti Gogoi are ending and both leaders are expected to participate in the next assembly elections.

While Gogoi was scheduled to join AJP, there is still no clarity as to which party Nath would join. Since both have vehemently opposed the BJP-led coalition in the state, they are expected to join the anti-BJP fronts.

There is also speculation that AASU advisor Samujjal Bhattacharya, one of the most prominent student leaders in the region, will retire from the team during general conference.

Bhattacharya, who is said to be unhappy with the way the AJP is shaping up, has said nothing about the speculation. There is no indication yet whether he will join a political party and contest the next election.

By the way, AJP is the second political party formed by AASU after Asom Gana Parishad, which emerged in 1985 after the signing of the Assam Agreement that ended the six-year anti-foreign agitation, in which both AASU and AJYCP played a key role.

Both organizations had spearheaded the uproar for the Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act in the state opposing the Center’s move to grant citizenship to religious minorities in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan, which many in Assam feared would lead to an influx of large-scale Bangladeshis to the state.

Previously, the leadership of AASU and AJYCP had emphasized that the formation of the new party would not affect the organizations and that they would maintain their apolitical character.