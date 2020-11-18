India Top Headlines

After Disastrous Poll Exit, Top Cong Panels Exchange Ideas | India News

NE W DELHI: A major congressional panel met on Tuesday and held extensive discussions, sparking a stir over its agenda with some of those included in the state-linked deliberations, including Bihar, where the party suffered setbacks.

The committee created to assist the “president of Congress in organizational matters”, which was formed as part of the reorganization of the AICC carried out in August, met virtually in the evening, whose programming reported YOU in Tuesday’s issue.

While there was no official briefing on the deliberations or on the meeting agenda, the composition of the participants suggested that it could be from the recent elections in Bihar, where the party performed poorly, and the by-elections in Gujarat , MP, Karnataka and Manipur, where Congress failed.

Participants included the AICC general secretary in charge of the organization KC Venugopal, Ambika Soni, Mukul Wasnik, Randeep Surjewala, who are all members of the panel. Veteran AK Antony is also a member of the panel, but it was unclear if he attended the discussions due to family commitments.

Mainly, the state officials of the AICC, Rajeev Satav (Gujarat), Shaktisinh Gohil (Bihar) and Bhakta Charan Das (Manipur), were specially invited to brainstorm. Furthermore, Wasnik is general secretary in charge of Madhya Pradesh while Surjewala of Karnataka. In MP, Congressional rebels won as BJP candidates, Gujarat was razed, NDA clung to Bihar while Congress got it wrong, BJP completed a majority in Manipur and also made inroads into Karnataka.

In a pre-CWC curtailment, the ‘back and forth’ between factions in Congress on the post-2019 drift issue resumed.

After former minister Kapil Sibal renewed his attack on leaders along the lines of the letter written by the G-23, veteran Salman Khurshid on Tuesday called it “periodic pangs of anxiety” and called those who raise questions “Thomas dubious “whose panacea for” introspection and collective leadership “was overestimated.

