PDP Founder Resigns On DDC Ballot, Mehbooba Urges Focus On ‘Bigger’ Cause

The former Chief Deputy Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and a sponsor of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and one of its founding members, Muzuffar Hussain Beigh, resigned from the PDP.

Beigh’s resignation came at a time when the People’s Alliance for the Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) was finalizing the list of candidates for the District Development Council (DDC) polls.

PDP leaders confirmed that Beigh has resigned and conveyed his decision to Mehbooba Mufti, who is the party chairman.

“The news of his resignation has not been denied by Beigh or the PDP. So it’s true, ”said a senior PDP leader.

Beigh had previously served as the senior deputy minister of the old state and also as a member of parliament (MP) for the Baramulla Lok Sabha headquarters. Among the party’s top leaders, Beigh had mostly stayed away from party activities since last year when the Center repealed Article 370 that had conferred special status on Jammu and Kashmir.

However, Beigh’s wife, Safeena Beigh, who is the chair of the PDP Women’s wing, has been actively attending party meetings after the release of the PDP leaders, especially the PDP chair, from detention. .

Beigh is now planning a press conference in the next few days to map out his future strategy. Some leaders are still trying to convince Beigh to stay in the party.

Neither Muzaffar Beigh nor his wife Safeena Beigh responded to calls or messages. The PDP has also made no official announcements about Beigh’s resignation.

PDP leaders claimed that Beigh was upset that his wife did not receive a ticket from the Sangrama block in a seat reserved for women, resulting in the seat being for a National Conference candidate. Beigh feels the PDP didn’t do much to secure a seat for the party’s candidate in Sangrama.

“Beigh wanted a Sangrama seat, and despite the PDP’s request, the local North Carolina leadership did not give in, which became the reason for his resignation,” said a PDP leader close to the party president. .

There have been strong indications that Beigh will leave the party, especially after the formation of the Apni Party in March this year, when nearly two dozen PDP leaders, including many former lawmakers and ministers, left the party to join the new party.

Previously, the PAGD leadership decided to contest the DDC polls jointly; However, after North Carolina candidates filled the majority of the seats released on the first list, leaders of other parties in the alliance raised questions about the distribution of seats.

North Carolina President Farooq Abdullah, who is the chairman of the PAGD, was authorized to select candidates for DDC polls. Another meeting was held on Saturday at the residence of PPD president Mehbooba Mufti, where further deliberations were held on the names of the candidates for the remaining phases of the polls.

PDP Chairman Mehbooba Mufti, however, said that the PAGD has a more important cause to fight for than small electoral gains. “PAGD was formed solely to safeguard the identity of the J&K people who have been under constant attack since August 2019. To assume that it was created for small electoral gains or to promote party interests is wrong. We have a more important cause to fight for than fighting for the DDC elections, ”Mehbooba Mufti tweeted.

The President of the Peoples’ Conference, Sajjad Lone, while supporting the Mufti’s tweet, hinted that there are differences in the distribution of seats.

“I agree with every word and would further add that the reality, as it exists, is that political skill and magnanimity are still a missing feature of our politics. And the absence is felt more than at any other time, ”Sajad Lone tweeted.

In addition to the National Conference and the PDP, the Peoples’ Conference, the CPI (M) and the National Awami Conference are part of the PAGD. The National Conference and the PPD had stayed away from the panchayat polls in 2018. However, the Peoples’ Conference participated in the elections. Congress has also said they are part of the alliance.