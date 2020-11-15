India Top Headlines

J&K: People’s Alliance Statement for Gupkar Says No Divisions Between Parties on Seats Sharing in DDC Polls | India News

SRINAGAR: After initial setbacks, the People’s Alliance for the Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) reached consensus on Sunday on the agreement to share seats for the second phase of the upcoming DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir and said there is no ruptures between alliance partners.

PAGD members on Saturday had been unable to finalize the seat allocation formula for the District Development Council (DDC) polls despite holding a marathon meeting, the third in two days, on the issue.

The alliance partners continued consultations on Sunday also at the residence of the president of the National Conference (NC), Farooq Abdullah, who is the president of the PAGD.

The PAGD is an alliance of various political parties seeking the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status repealed by the Center in August last year.

A consensus was reached on the allocation of seats for the second phase of the polls at the meeting, which was the fourth exercise of its kind in the past three days, said a PAGD leader.

He said that the meeting, chaired by Abdullah, was attended by PDP Chairman Mehbooba Mufti, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Chairman GA Mir, Sajad Lone Peoples Conference Chairman, the leader of the CPI (M) MY Tarigami, the Senior Vice President of the Awami National Conference President Muzaffar Shah and the President of the Peoples Movement, Javaid Mustafa Mir, among others.

He said consultations on arrangements to share seats for the remainder of the eight-phase election will continue.

“We are focusing on one phase at a time. Consultations between the parties are conducted in a detailed and cordial manner. These exercises take time, but there is consensus on how to do it, ”said the leader, who did not want to be named.

He said the alliance with the media is likely to share the list of shared seats in a day or two.

Meanwhile, speaking to journalists outside Abdullah’s residence after the meeting, JKPCC chairman GA Mir said there were no differences between the alliance partners as they all understand that this is part of one more struggle. broad for the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“There is nothing like that (breakup). Even if you give 100 percent participation to a political party, there will still be some loopholes, ”Mir said.

He said the parties were contesting the ballot box as composition and that Sunday’s meeting was held to fine-tune the seating arrangement.

“Everyone has maturely seen that there is a bigger fight ahead and even if some candidate does not accommodate or some party has smaller seats, it does not matter,” said the JKPCC president.

He said that when the elections to the DDC were announced, like-minded parties decided to contest the polls in a united way. So discussions took place over the last few days between the parties’ second-tier leaders on the allocation of seats, he added.

“Today, Farooq (Abdullah) sahab called a meeting to put the final touches on the seating arrangement,” Mir said.

He said the discussions have been generally “satisfactory” and that the agreement to share seats is being prepared in a cordial atmosphere.

“The parties have joined in an alliance and will appeal to the people to defeat those who have enforced laws in the state by force and whose policies have not benefited the people of JK. This is a good opportunity for people to protest democratically, expressing their anger by voting for the right candidate or combination, “said Mir.

When asked if Congress was in the alliance just for the polls or if it would continue to be part of it, he said: “Those things will come later.”

“First is first. It is practical that choice is the basis of politics. We go to the polls together with an agenda and I think we should focus on that first, ”he added.

The leader of the Awami National Conference, Muzaffar Shah, said that the alliance will defeat the BJP.

“Party politics and numbers are irrelevant. It doesn’t matter if any match gets three or one. The Gupkar Alliance stays and God willing, we will win this because although there was pressure from the government and its agencies to break the alliance, it was not broken, ”he said.

He called on the people to come together to defeat the BJP.

“I appeal to my people because it is about article 370, our identity, our status … it is a problem of Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs and Buddhists and pandits of Kashmir. We have done our job and shown unity, now you as people should give the BJP a hard slap in these polls, “Shah said.

When asked about the resignation of the party of the sponsor of the PPD, Muzaffar Hussain Beigh, due to the agreement to share the seats within the alliance, he said: “Whoever leaves his party right now for another party is the greatest traitor of this nation.” .

“We ask all those who have left their parties for another party, to come back as this is a question of our identity and to respond unitedly to the BJP by defeating it,” said Shah.

