India Rejects Pak’s Claims Delhi Sponsors Terrorism: ‘No Credibility’

Opinion

India on Sunday dismissed Pakistan’s dossier with alleged evidence of Indian sponsorship of terrorism, saying it was a propaganda exercise that will find few interested, as the world community is aware of Islamabad’s role in supporting terrorism.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Chief Military Spokesman Major General Babar Iftikhar released the file on Saturday along with, they said, intelligence interceptions allegedly showing the involvement of Indian intelligence agents in acts of terrorism.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman, Anurag Srivastava, responded to the accusations made during the “Pakistani establishment press conference” by saying, “This is another useless anti-Indian propaganda exercise.”

He added: “The so-called ‘proof’ claims against India are not credible, fabricated and represent figments of the imagination. This desperate attempt will find few interested parties, as the international community is aware of Pakistan’s tactics and the proof of its terrorist patronage has been admitted by none other than its own leadership. ”

Srivastava noted that al-Qaeda chief Osama Bin Laden, the “face of global terror”, was found in Pakistan, and Prime Minister Imran Khan had “glorified him as a” martyr “” in parliament.

Khan also “admitted the presence of 40,000 terrorists in Pakistan,” and Pakistan’s Minister of Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry, “proudly affirmed the involvement and success of Pakistan, led by its Prime Minister, in the Pulwama terror attack. “In 2019 in which 40 Indian soldiers were killed, he said.

“Despite repeated calls for restraint and compliance with the 2003 ceasefire agreement to maintain peace and quiet, Pakistani forces continue to participate in providing cover fire in support of infiltrators. The incessant infiltration of terrorists and the induction of weapons to fuel terrorist activities continues unabated, ”said Srivastava.

These activities are not possible without the support of Pakistani forces deployed along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

Saturday’s press conference by Pakistani civilian and military leaders was a “deliberate attempt by the Pakistani establishment to change the focus of its internal political and economic failures,” Srivastava said. It also sought to “justify cross-border terrorism, including ceasefire violations and infiltration across the LoC and the international border,” he said.

“We call on Pakistan to end its support for cross-border terrorism. Pakistani leaders have never hidden the fact that it has become a factory to produce terrorists, ”said Srivastava.

“India is not the only neighbor under attack, as the statements of equally attacked countries underline. Distant parts of the world have seen the trail of terror return to Pakistan. Producing documents and selling false narratives will not absolve Pakistan of such actions. We trust that the world will hold him accountable, ”he added.