“Desperate Try That Will Find No Candidates”: India Over Pak’s “Sponsorship of Terrorism” Accusations | India News
NEW DELHI: Responding to accusations by Pakistan of “sponsoring terrorism“To destabilize the country, India called it a” desperate “attempt on Sunday that will find few interested parties, as the international community is aware of Islamabad’s tactics.
In response to questions from the media about the press conference by Pakistani officials, Foreign Ministry Anurag Srivastava said it was another futile anti-India propaganda exercise.
Pakistan had claimed on Saturday that it has “extensive evidence of an alleged Indian role in terrorist attacks within its territory, ranging from Baluchistan to Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, as well as in Gilgit-Baltistan.”
The MEA said that the so-called “proof” claims against India are unreliable, fabricated and represented by the imagination.
“This desperate attempt will find few interested parties, as the international community is aware of Pakistan’s tactics and the proof of its terrorist patronage has been admitted by none other than its own leadership,” the MEA spokesman said.
Srivastava added: “The face of global terror, Osama Bin Laden, was found in Pakistan; the prime minister of Pakistan glorified him as a ‘martyr’ from the floor of Parliament; he admitted the presence of 40,000 terrorists in Pakistan; his minister affirmed with pride in their participation and success of Pakistan, led by its prime minister, in the terrorist attack in Pulwama in which 40 Indian soldiers were martyred. ”
Despite repeated calls for restraint and compliance with the 2003 ceasefire agreement for the maintenance of peace and tranquility, Pakistani forces continue to provide cover fire in support of infiltrators. The incessant infiltration of terrorists and the induction of weapons to fuel terrorist activities continues unabated. activities are not possible without the support of Pakistani forces deployed throughout the LoC.
“The press conference was a deliberate attempt by the Pakistani establishment to change the focus of its domestic political and economic failures. It also seeks to justify cross-border terrorism, including violations of the ceasefire and infiltration of the LoC and the IB.” , the MEA said.
India called on Pakistan to “end its support” for cross-border terrorism.
“India is not the only neighbor that has come under attack, as underlined by statements from countries that have been similarly attacked. Distant parts of the world have seen the trail of terror lead back to Pakistan. The making of documents and the sale of false narratives will not absolve Pakistan of such actions. We trust the world to hold it accountable, “the MEA added.
In response to questions from the media about the press conference by Pakistani officials, Foreign Ministry Anurag Srivastava said it was another futile anti-India propaganda exercise.
Pakistan had claimed on Saturday that it has “extensive evidence of an alleged Indian role in terrorist attacks within its territory, ranging from Baluchistan to Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, as well as in Gilgit-Baltistan.”
The MEA said that the so-called “proof” claims against India are unreliable, fabricated and represented by the imagination.
“This desperate attempt will find few interested parties, as the international community is aware of Pakistan’s tactics and the proof of its terrorist patronage has been admitted by none other than its own leadership,” the MEA spokesman said.
Srivastava added: “The face of global terror, Osama Bin Laden, was found in Pakistan; the prime minister of Pakistan glorified him as a ‘martyr’ from the floor of Parliament; he admitted the presence of 40,000 terrorists in Pakistan; his minister affirmed with pride in their participation and success of Pakistan, led by its prime minister, in the terrorist attack in Pulwama in which 40 Indian soldiers were martyred. ”
Despite repeated calls for restraint and compliance with the 2003 ceasefire agreement for the maintenance of peace and tranquility, Pakistani forces continue to provide cover fire in support of infiltrators. The incessant infiltration of terrorists and the induction of weapons to fuel terrorist activities continues unabated. activities are not possible without the support of Pakistani forces deployed throughout the LoC.
“The press conference was a deliberate attempt by the Pakistani establishment to change the focus of its domestic political and economic failures. It also seeks to justify cross-border terrorism, including violations of the ceasefire and infiltration of the LoC and the IB.” , the MEA said.
India called on Pakistan to “end its support” for cross-border terrorism.
“India is not the only neighbor that has come under attack, as underlined by statements from countries that have been similarly attacked. Distant parts of the world have seen the trail of terror lead back to Pakistan. The making of documents and the sale of false narratives will not absolve Pakistan of such actions. We trust the world to hold it accountable, “the MEA added.