Stones thrown at the convoy of the BJP head of state in North Bengal; black flags displayed – india news

Three cars in the convoy of West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) head Dilip Ghosh were damaged after stones were thrown at them at Jaigaon in Alipurduar district on Thursday morning. No one was injured in the attack, even when a car’s windows were completely smashed. The attackers also waved black flags and raised “back off” slogans.

Ghosh, who was on a three-day tour of North Bengal, blamed the ruling workers of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for the attack, even as he insisted it was organized.

“These attacks are not new to me. Several of my cars have been vandalized in the past. The TMC is afraid of our growth. He knows his days are numbered. These attacks cannot stop the BJP, ”Ghosh said.

Tourism Minister Gautam Deb denied TMC’s involvement in the incident. “The attack was organized because the BJP wants to stay in the spotlight. Our party does not believe in violence ”.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar condemned the incident. “No political leader should face such attacks. This is deplorable, ”Dhankhar said.

The chairman of the state youth wing of the BJP, Saumitra Khan, said they will organize demonstrations in all cities against the attack.

Minister Firhad Hakim said that whoever is involved in the incident will face action. “I condemn the attack, but our party is not involved in this.”

Kuntal Banerjee, Alipurduar Additional Police Superintendent, declined to comment on the incident.