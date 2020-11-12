India Top Headlines

More development in the border areas under the Modi regime: Amit Shah | India News

DHORDO: Union Interior Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday that infrastructure development in the country’s border areas in the last six years of Narendra Modi’s government has been much higher than in the previous 50 years.

Referring to the air and surgical strikes by the defense forces, Shah said that India is now giving an adequate response to enemies instead of the past practice of simply issuing a “diplomatic statement.”

He was addressing people at the ‘Simant Kshetra Vikasotsav-2020’ in Dhordo village in Gujarat’s Kutch district as part of the central government’s Border Zone Development Program.

Sarpanchs (village chiefs) along with other elected representatives from the Kutch, Banaskantha and Patan districts, which share a land border with Pakistan, were present at the event.

Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s central government is committed to developing areas located along the country’s border.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (India’s Prime Minister of the Interior) had emphasized stopping migration and providing water and electricity to border villages. But, after his death, the congressional government did not implement it, Shah said.

“But now, Modiji has taken on that task,” he said.

Compared to just 170 km of roads in border areas that were resurfaced between 2008 and 2014, 480 km of roads were resurfaced between 2014 and 2020 under the Modi government, he said.

Shah further said that compared to just one tunnel built near the border between 2008 and 2014, up to six tunnels have already been built between 2014 and 2020 and work has started on another 19.

“These figures show our priority. We have allocated a budget of Rs 11,800 crore for the year 2020-21 for the development of the border area.

“The infrastructure development carried out in these areas in the last six years under the Modi government is much more than what was done in the previous 50 years,” he said.

The country cannot advance on the path of development without strengthening its internal security. It is necessary to stop the migration of people from the border areas. To do so, those areas must develop alongside cities, Shah said.

“Prime Minister Modiji has ordered us to prioritize those villages and implement government schemes in these areas before implementing them elsewhere,” he said.

The main goal behind organizing such programs is to make sure that border areas get facilities like health care, education and better connectivity on par with cities, he said.

“We firmly believe that unless a citizen living on the border is not aware (of the security aspects), the country’s borders are not secure,” the interior minister said.

“In the near future, we will organize programs to connect people who live near our borders with the security aspects of the country and make them aware of its strategic importance,” he said.

Such programs will be carried out in other border areas across the country in the future and the prime minister himself will attend them, Shah said in his speech.

Sarpanchs from 158 border villages along with other elected representatives from the Kutch, Banaskantha and Patan districts were present during the event.

Shah praised their role in the security of the Indian land border and said that these elected representatives are as important as the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) or the Border Security Force (BSF).

The Union Interior Minister informed the audience that together with Gujarat’s Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, they will hold a high-level meeting in the evening in Bhuj with the heads of various security agencies active in this region “to cover up the holes and establish an effective monitoring system. ”

Before his speech, Shah opened an exhibition of positions from various departments, agencies and schemes of the central and state government, such as Gujarat Police, BSF, Rashtriya Raksha University, Statue of Unity, and Department of Tourism, among others. .

