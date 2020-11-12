Hindustan Times News Updates: India and Philippines to Sign BrahMos Missile Agreement During Next Year’s Summit and All Latest News

Opinion

Here are today’s top news, analysis and views. Find out all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India and Philippines to Sign BrahMos Missile Agreement During Next Year’s Summit

India and the Philippines seek to sign an agreement on the BrahMos cruise missile during a planned summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Rodrigo Duterte next year, making the Southeast Asian country the first customer for the weapons system jointly developed by Nueva Delhi and Moscow. . read more

‘The public is with us, it is a victory for the Grand Alliance’: Tejashwi Yadav in the first comments after the results of the Bihar poll

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, whose party emerged as the largest in the Bihar Assembly elections, told reporters on Thursday that even if someone else sits in the prime minister’s chair, the The people’s mandate was clearly in their favor. read more

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announces ‘Atmanirbhar 3.0’, a new employment scheme among the most prominent

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Thursday a set of measures for the economy in the wake of the coronavirus disease pandemic. This is another stimulus package ahead of Diwali on Saturday. read more

I look forward to playing my role as administrator as India prepares to host the T20 World Cup next year – BCCI President Sourav Ganguly

India will host the T20 World Cup next year and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly believes that hosting the prestigious world event is a matter of great honor for the board. read more

Alia Bhatt wears comfortable winter fashion in a Rs 97k Gucci sweater featuring a Bambi-like fawn as she heads to Brahmastra dubbing

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are busy dubbing their latest and first film together, Brahmastra, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia, and Mouni Roy. read more

Ludo Movie Review: Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi Roll The Dice In An Absurd And Whimsical World

Anurag Basu brings an absurd world to life in his dark comedy, on Netflix. With Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapur in the cast, it lives up to its premise. read more

The Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT 2021 breaks the cover

While India has yet to receive the BS 6 compliant Suzuki V-Strom 650 that was showcased at the Auto Expo earlier this year, the company has now revealed the new 2021 V-Strom 650 XT for the Australian market. read more

Indonesian YouTubers recreate Tina’s entrance scene from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Clock

Remember the Indonesian youtubers who recreated Bole Chudiyan by Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main by Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. read more

Video: Scorpene 5th Class Submarine ‘Vagir’ Launched at Mazagaon Pier

In a big push for the Indian Navy, the fifth Scorpene-class submarine ‘Vagir’ was launched at Mazagaon Pier in Mumbai. read more