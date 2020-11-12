India Top Headlines

Government Issues Notice to Twitter for Showing Leh in Jammu and Kashmir, Warns of Legal Action | India News

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has sent a notice to Twitter for showing Leh as part of Jammu and Kashmir instead of Ladakh, Ministry sources here said Thursday.

According to sources, the Ministry had sent a notice to the global vice president of the microblogging platform on November 9.

The Ministry in its notice has mentioned that showing Leh as part of Jammu and Kashmir is a deliberate attempt by Twitter to undermine the will of the sovereign Parliament of India, which had declared Ladakh as a Union Territory of India based in Leh, sources said. .

They said the Ministry has ordered Twitter to explain within five working days why legal action should not be brought against Twitter and its representatives for disrespecting the territorial integrity of India by displaying an incorrect map.

Possible actions against Twitter may include banning access to Twitter under Section 69A of the TI Act or registering an FIR under the Criminal Laws Amendment Act, on charges punishable by up to six months in jail.

Section 69A of the IT Act refers to the power to issue instructions to block public access to any information through any computing resource.

It is pertinent to mention that the Twitter location tag in a live broadcast had previously shown Leh as part of the People’s Republic of China, after which the Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and IT had written a letter to the CEO of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, raising strong objections to it. .

Later, Twitter made a verbal apology to India’s Joint Parliamentary Committee on Personal Data Protection.

However, Twitter has yet to correct the map to show Leh as part of the Ladakh Union Territory. It reportedly still shows Leh as part of Jammu and Kashmir, which is against the official position of the Government of India.

In particular, on August 5 last year, the central government forked the former state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

